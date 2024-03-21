Okada Riders Association commends Mahama's commitment to legalizing their business

Okada riders in traffic

The Okada Riders Association has expressed its appreciation for John Mahama's unwavering commitment to legalizing and regulating their work if he is elected in the 2024 Election.

The Association commended Mahama for his integrity and responsible leadership qualities in consistently advocating for the decriminalization and regulation of their profession. They urged the people of Ghana, particularly stakeholders in the transport industry, to join them in expressing gratitude to His Excellency John Mahama.



Furthermore, the association is celebrating the recent pledge made by John Dramani Mahama to support them in transitioning from fuel-powered motorbikes to electricity-powered ones. This move is seen as a positive step towards enhancing sustainability and reducing environmental impact.

Akpanaba Solomon, the Head of the Association's Communication Bureau, conveyed their gratitude and underscored the importance of Mahama's support in the acquisition and utilization of electricity-powered motorbikes and tricycles.