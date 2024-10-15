Online poll shows Ghanaians’ negative sentiment towards government’s handling of galamsey crisis

An online poll by rateyoursociety.com revealed widespread negative sentiment

Tens of thousands of Ghanaians have expressed outrage over the severe environmental damage caused by illegal mining, or 'galamsey,' particularly its impact on water bodies and ecosystems.

An online poll by rateyoursociety.com revealed widespread negative sentiment, including anger and disgust, toward the government's failure to effectively address this critical issue.

Despite various initiatives aimed at mitigating the crisis, illegal small-scale mining continues to devastate Ghana's natural resources, leaving citizens increasingly frustrated by the lack of decisive action from authorities to combat the ongoing threat.



