Over 1,400 individuals and businesses accredited by Cybersecurity Authority since March 2023

Cyber Security Authority (CSA)

The Cybersecurity Authority (CSA) in Ghana has revealed that approximately 1,400 individuals and businesses have obtained accreditation since the implementation of the cybersecurity regulatory regime in March 2023.

According to a statement released on February 20, 2024, the CSA reported that, as of February 19, 2024, a total of 1,383 Cybersecurity Professionals (CPs), 194 Cybersecurity Service Providers (CSPs), and 52 Cybersecurity Establishments (CEs) had been registered with the Authority.



Despite the significant increase in registrations, the CSA highlighted that many businesses still operate without the necessary accreditation. The deadline for securing the license was December 2023, as outlined in the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038).



The CSA emphasised its commitment to enforcing the deadline and warned individuals and businesses without the required licenses or accreditation against conducting operations in Ghana.

The CSA cautioned that cybersecurity operators offering services without accreditation must obtain the license promptly or face legal consequences, including administrative penalties and criminal prosecutions, as stipulated in the Cybersecurity Act.



Furthermore, the CSA is collaborating with the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) to ensure that public sector institutions comply with the regulations established under Act 1038.



Additionally, the Authority is working with the Judicial Service of Ghana to enforce the provisions of the Cybersecurity Act within the legal system.