PAC instructs Assemblies to pay withholding taxes to GRA

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has directed Municipal and District Assemblies to comply with the Income Tax Act, 2015 (Act 896), which mandates timely remittance of withheld taxes to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The Auditor-General’s report revealed that several Assemblies have failed to do so, affecting salary payments and leading to project delays.



PAC urged Assemblies to set realistic targets, manage budgets effectively, and address "legacy projects" that are delayed or abandoned.

The Committee also criticized the Free SHS Secretariat for insufficient funding to schools, leaving them struggling to operate.



