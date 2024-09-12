Parliament urged to maintain existing Salt Mining leases of ElectroChem

The committee also calls for better security

The Joint Committee on Mines and Energy and Lands and Forestry has concluded its inquiry into the Ada Songor Lagoon salt mining conflict.

The report, following a deadly clash between locals and ElectroChem Ghana Limited security forces, recommends no revision of mining leases ratified in 2020.



It urges ElectroChem to involve locals in mining, comply with environmental laws, and enhance community engagement.

The committee also calls for better security, investigation into the killing of a local miner, and expanded social interventions by ElectroChem.



The company has pledged to address concerns and support local communities.



