Pound hits highest level against dollar for a year

One pound coin on dollar notes

Source: BBC

The pound reached its highest level against the dollar in a year on Wednesday, driven by expectations of prolonged higher UK interest rates.

New data revealed persistent inflation, particularly in services and core inflation, leading traders to dismiss hopes of an August rate cut.



The pound surpassed $1.30, bolstered by confidence in the new Labour government's economic stability plans. Higher UK rates attract overseas investment, increasing demand for sterling.

The IMF raised the UK's growth forecast but noted persistent inflation issues. Amid global uncertainties, including US political turmoil and economic reforms announced by PM Keir Starmer, market jitters persist.



