President of Women in Mining Ghana outdoors BCM women chapter in Accra

Women in Mining Ghana

Source: GNA

Dr. Georgette Barnes Sakyi-Addo, President of Women in Mining Ghana has launched the BCM Women in Mining Chapter in Accra, urging women to excel in their profession despite challenges.

She praised BCM's management for fostering an inclusive environment. According to a 2023 study by the Ghana Chamber of Mines, women constitute about 10% of the workforce in large-scale mining.



Dr. Sakyi-Addo emphasized the chapters' role in organizational growth and women's participation.

The Deputy Australian High Commissioner, Penny Dennis, lauded BCM’s commitment. Chapter President Ama Duose-Bansah highlighted the initiative’s aim to empower women in mining, oil, and gas sectors.



Read full article