President receives OBG latest report on Ghana

PRESI Ezgif.png President receives OBG latest report on Ghana

Fri, 18 Oct 2024 Source: thebftonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo received the first copy of the Oxford Business Group’s annual economic report, The Report: Ghana 2024, highlighting Ghana’s positive economic growth, with the IMF forecasting a 3.1% GDP expansion for 2024.

The report examines the impact of fiscal reforms and government policies on investment opportunities and regional economic integration.

Ramona Tarta, OBG’s Country Director for Ghana, emphasized the report's importance for decision-makers, while President Akufo-Addo noted the critical role of foreign direct investment in Ghana's development.

Produced in partnership with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, the report aims to support informed decision-making for businesses and policymakers.

