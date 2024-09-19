Producer Price Inflation surges to 33.2% in August 2024

Producer Price Inflation (PPI) for August 2024

The Ghana Statistical Service reports a 33.2% rise in Producer Price Inflation (PPI) for August 2024, up from 29.1% in July, with a 2.7% month-on-month increase.

The industry sector, excluding construction, saw a notable rise to 44.2%, while the construction sector's inflation dropped to 27.7%.

Mining and Quarrying had the highest inflation at 54.2%, while Water Supply, Sewerage, and Waste Management recorded the lowest at 3.2%. These trends indicate rising production costs, potentially affecting consumer prices, emphasizing the need for close monitoring of inflation by policymakers.



