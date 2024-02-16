Prof. John Gatsi analyses challenges new Finance Minister may face

Prof. John Gatsi

The Dean of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Business School, Professor John Gatsi, has expressed his perspective on the newly nominated Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, stating that the Minister-nominee can only maintain existing economic programs rather than instigate significant changes.

According to Professor Gatsi, given the limited time left for the current government's term and the already approved 2024 budget, Dr. Amin Adam may have little room to make transformative changes to address the challenges facing the Ghanaian economy.



Ghana is currently executing a US$3 billion loan program in collaboration with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability, ensuring debt sustainability, and laying the foundation for robust and inclusive growth.



Professor Gatsi emphasised the constraints on the new Finance Minister, saying, "What you cannot do in seven years, you cannot do in 10 months, and even in the 10 months, we're only going to see governance from now to June. From there, everyone will be actively involved in political campaigns."



He further noted that Dr. Amin Adam, having been involved in budget preparation and IMF discussions, is not new to the workings of the Fund, suggesting that the replacement signifies continuity with minimal alterations.



Regarding the reshuffling in the Ministry of Finance and other positions, Prof. Gatsi expressed skepticism, stating that the move appeared to be more politically motivated than a response to the needs of the public or Parliamentarians.

He suggested that the changes were made to accommodate new individuals who could contribute actively to political campaigns and resource mobilisation for the upcoming 2024 elections.



The Dean acknowledged that while the 2024 budget review might provide an opportunity for economic decisions, he believed it wouldn't bring about significant changes, asserting that the new Finance Minister would essentially continue steering the existing economic trajectory.



Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam's nomination as the Finance Minister-designate comes amid Ghana's pursuit of the IMF loan program, seeking to revive the country's economy, which has faced challenges exacerbated by the post-COVID-19 pandemic.



Recent data indicates signs of recovery, but the consensus is that more efforts are needed for sustained economic improvement.