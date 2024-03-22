Prof. Kobby Mensah challenges Bawumia's tax amnesty proposal

Professor Kobby Mensah and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

A lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Professor Kobby Mensah, has criticized Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's recent announcement regarding tax amnesty if he wins the 2024 elections.

Professor Mensah argued that if Dr. Bawumia has the capacity to fulfill such a promise, he should do so during his current tenure rather than waiting for electoral success.



He expressed concerns that the Vice President's statements could undermine public trust in government institutions, particularly the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



In a series of social media posts, Professor Mensah questioned the feasibility of Dr. Bawumia's tax amnesty proposal and suggested that it could create distrust and skepticism among businesses and individuals. He urged the Vice President to implement such policies while in office rather than making promises for future electoral campaigns.