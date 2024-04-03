Prof Peter Quartey calls for evidence-based approach to digital taxation in Africa

Prof. Peter Quartey

Professor Peter Quartey, Director of ISSER, has highlighted the importance of an evidence-based approach to digital taxation implementation, suggesting a lack of sufficient evidence to support current methods.

He emphasized the need for collaboration between policymakers and academia to ensure effective digital taxation, such as the e-levy or electronic transfer tax.



Speaking at a conference on taxing mobile money organized by ICTD and Ghana Revenue Authority, Prof. Quartey's statement, delivered by Adazewa Otoo, stressed academia's role in shaping policies. He called for collaboration to address challenges in digital taxation rollout and ensure it is grounded in evidence.



The conference, attended by participants from various African countries implementing mobile money taxation, aimed to share insights and discuss future directions. Prof. Quartey noted the unique role of digital taxation in Africa's economic development.



Martin Hearson, ICTD Research Director, commended Ghana's progressive stance on digital financial services taxation, calling it a significant milestone. He highlighted ICTD's findings, indicating that the tax's impact on the mobile money market was modest and temporary, with continued growth in usage.

Despite concerns about the tax's impact on the poor, Hearson noted it was among the more progressive taxes in Africa. He emphasized the importance of revising the GH¢100 per day exemption threshold in line with inflation for ongoing effectiveness.



Dr. Charles Addae of GRA highlighted the success of Ghana's e-levy, exceeding revenue targets despite initial challenges. Eileen Rafferty, West African Regional tax adviser of FCDO, stressed the need for cross-country collaboration for impactful results.



Dorcas Ansah of Women in Informal Employment Globalising and Organising called for the scrapping of the e-levy due to an excessive tax burden.