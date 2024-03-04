QNET clarifies misrepresentation, denies connection to alleged job scam in Ghana

QNET

Global lifestyle and wellness company, QNET, has disassociated itself from a news reports, refuting allegations that more than 200 Ghanaians are stranded in Cote D'Ivoire due to a fraudulent online scheme named 'Q-net.'

QNET clarifies that the entity 'Q-net' mentioned in the report has no connection to their legitimate business and emphasizes its commitment to cooperating with authorities to address any issues involving the company.



Biram Fall, Regional Manager for QNET in sub-Saharan Africa, highlights that the dissolved entity 'Q-net' has no association with QNET's direct selling business, which operates through its partner, Bosumtwi Industries Limited, in Ghana.



The company asserts its commitment to ethical standards, emphasizing that QNET is not an employment agency and does not make promises of guaranteed income or travel opportunities in exchange for money.

QNET pledges to take strong action against anyone found misrepresenting the company and expresses its dedication to educating the public about illegal migration, job scams, and fraudulent activities.



The company emphasizes its focus on providing a legitimate business model where distributors earn income through the sale of high-quality, life-enhancing products. QNET has implemented measures to address misinformation and protect its reputation in the Sub-Saharan Africa region.