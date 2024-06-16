Ready-made food always impacts food inflation – Government Statistician

Professor Samuel Anim

Source: GNA

Government Statistician Professor Samuel Annim emphasized the significant impact of ready-made food on Ghana's food inflation.

He noted that ready-made food consistently ranks among the top five items in the food basket, heavily influencing overall food inflation rates.



Speaking on JoyNews' AM show, Annim explained that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and inflation rates are computed using three key variables: prices, quantities, and item weights.

He highlighted the importance of the Ghana Living Standard Survey (GLSS), conducted every five years, to accurately assign weights and provide insights into the relative importance of different items in the market.



