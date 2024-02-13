Registrar of Companies initiates deregistration process for over 8,500 defaulting companies

Jemima Mamaa Oware

The Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) has begun the legal procedures to deregister 8,531 companies limited by shares that have failed to comply with filing annual returns for over two years.

Registrar Jemima Oware announced the decision, stating it is necessary to cleanse the register of dormant and non-compliant entities as per the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992).



“This decision by the Office has become necessary to purge the register of dormant companies and companies in default for failure to file their annual returns and update their records, as directed by the Registrar of Companies in accordance with Section 126 of the Companies Act 2019 (Act 992),” a statement issued on Monday, January 12, 2024, read.



The deregistration is slated for completion by May 31, 2024, following extensive sensitisation efforts.



Oware emphasised the opportunity for defaulting companies to submit their returns before the May deadline.

Furthermore, a one-off administrative penalty of GHC1,000 will be enforced from May 1, 2024, in accordance with Act 992, with a 12-year business restriction for delisted companies. Restoration can only occur through a court order under Section 289 (7) of the Act.



