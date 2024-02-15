Revenue collection will be pursued aggressively - Amin Adam

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, the newly appointed Finance Minister, has expressed his commitment to aggressively pursue revenue mobilisation to strengthen the country's finances and meet expenditure targets.

Amin Adam emphasised his dedication to working closely with revenue mobilisation agencies to enhance the country's revenue streams. He acknowledged the importance of building robust financial foundations to address economic challenges and ensure sustainable development.



"Revenue collection will be pursued aggressively. So you are going to see me moving around the revenue centres, the ports, the airport, and the market areas to encourage the staff of GRA to collect more revenue but also to institute a friendly approach to collecting revenue," Dr. Amin Adam stated during the interview on the Citi Breakfast show on Citi FM.

He addressed concerns about harassment during revenue collection, emphasising the need for a friendly approach and introducing a faceless assessment system to maximise revenue collection. Amin Adam also pledged to ensure that the government holds the line on expenditure and ensures value for money on projects.



Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam was appointed as Finance Minister by President Akufo-Addo on February 14 to succeed Ken Ofori-Atta.