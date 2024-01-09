Richard Addison steps down as Chairman of Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs to pursue politics

Richard Addison

Source: Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs

In a surprising but well-received announcement, Richard Addison has stepped down from his role as the chairman of the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs Governing Council, a position he has held and excelled in for the past two years.

Addison's decision comes as he prepares to fully immerse himself in the political landscape of Ghana, a move that aligns with the chamber's strict non-partisan policy.



Under Addison's leadership, the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs has seen significant growth and increased support for young entrepreneurs across the country. His innovative policies and commitment to fostering a nurturing environment for young business minds have been pivotal in the chamber's success.



His tenure has been marked by a series of successful initiatives and programs aimed at empowering the next generation of Ghanaian entrepreneurs.



However, in keeping with the chamber's policy, which mandates that leaders refrain from playing active roles in politics, Addison has chosen to resign. This policy ensures the chamber remains an unbiased and non-partisan entity, focusing solely on the development of young entrepreneurs in Ghana.

In his heartfelt message, Addison expressed his deep affection for the chamber and its mission. "The chamber is very dear to my heart," he said, emphasizing the significant role it has played in his life and career. He assured the chamber and its members of his ongoing support, even as he transitions into his new political role.



Addison's dedication to the chamber's cause has been evident throughout his tenure. He has promised to continue supporting the chamber's endeavors, highlighting his commitment to nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit in Ghana.



As the chamber prepares for a new chapter, Mr. Ernest Agyenim-Boateng will be acting as Chairperson until a new successor takes over. The Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs remains committed to its mission of supporting and empowering young entrepreneurs across the nation, fostering an environment where innovation, creativity, and hard work are celebrated and nurtured.



Richard Addison's move into politics is not just a career shift but a testament to his unwavering commitment to national development. His legacy at the chamber will undoubtedly serve as a foundation for its continued success and as an inspiration to young entrepreneurs across Ghana.