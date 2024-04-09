SEC extends deadline for 9 companies to submit 2023 financials statements

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has extended the deadline for nine listed equities on the local bourse to submit their audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, to the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), Graphic Business reports.

Among the companies granted an extension are Kasapreko Plc, Daakye Trust Plc, E.S.L.A Plc, and Camelot Ghana Plc. Additionally, Clydestone (Ghana) Plc, Quantum Terminals Plc, and CalBank Plc are also included.



Fan Milk Plc and GOIL Plc have been given specific deadlines, with Fan Milk Plc having until April 10 and GOIL Plc until April 22, 2023, to submit their audited financials.

The notice by the GSE states, “Ghana Stock Exchange announces for the information of the general investing public that for various reasons, the following companies have been granted extension of time by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to submit their audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.”