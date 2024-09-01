SSNIT SEED Initiative: 103,000 self-employed enrolled

Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister for Employment

SSNIT's Self-Employed Enrolment Drive (SEED), launched in May 2023, has successfully enrolled over 103,000 self-employed Ghanaians into the pension scheme.

This initiative aims to provide financial security for self-employed workers, similar to that of salaried employees.

According to the Minister for Employment, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, SEED has already generated GHS 52.6 million in contributions, and SSNIT's assets have grown significantly, reaching GHS 71.69 billion by March 2024.



