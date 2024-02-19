SSNIT targets 2000 informal workers in Northern Region in 2024

Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT)

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), under its Self-Employment Enrolment Drive (SEED) initiative, has set a target to enrol 2000 informal sector workers in the Northern Region this year.

This was disclosed to the B&FT by the Northern Sector Area Manager for SSNIT, Festus Dark-Preko.



Since the introduction of the SEED initiative 2023, over 900 informal sector workers in the Northern Region have been registered. This was achieved through awareness campaigns by the regional and the area offices of SSNIT.



He explained that all workers, including the self-employed, are meant to be part of the SSNIT scheme and therefore, should come on board by contributing toward their retirement.



“While they go about their normal duties, so many things can happen and can get to an extent where doctors can declare them permanently invalid; and this is where SSNIT has a special package for them. We are ready to go into the communities to educate all citizens to understand the essence of SEED because the future of the next generation must be protected to curb poverty and dependency during retirement age or inactive service,” he said.

On his part, Northern Regional Branch Manager of SSNIT, Albert Owusu-Boateng, said: “Since 2023, we have been vociferous in our campaigns, educating the self-employed that they are also part of the drive and that we are dedicated to serving them even better. If you begin to set something aside as a form of pension contribution or insurance, you would be paid and not rely on family and friends to survive,” he added.



SSNIT spreads love on National Chocolate Day in Northern Region



The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has distributed chocolates to its customers across the five regions of the north, as part of activities to mark this year’s National Chocolate Day.



SSNIT’s Northern Sector Area Manager, Festus Dark-Preko, said the chocolates were distributed to informal sector customers in Buipela, Tamale Metropolis and other operational areas.