Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

Salt industry to generate US$1bn annually by 2028 – IMANI

President Akufo Addo At The Inauguration Of Songor Salt Project .png FLASHBACK: President Akufo-Addo at the inauguration of Electrochem’s Songor Salt project last year

Tue, 10 Sep 2024 Source: https://thebftonline.com/

Ghana’s salt industry could generate over US$1 billion annually by 2028, according to IMANI’s policy brief. The growth is driven by Electrochem Limited’s expansion of the Songor Salt project, aiming to boost production from 250,000 to 1.5 million metric tonnes. This would elevate Ghana to a top-25 global salt producer. Challenges include potential disruption to local artisanal miners and environmental concerns. Electrochem plans to create thousands of jobs and preserve community salt pans. IMANI recommends government regulation to manage resources, improve infrastructure, and ensure benefits for local communities while fostering industrial growth.

Ghana’s salt industry could generate over US$1 billion annually by 2028, according to IMANI’s policy brief. The growth is driven by Electrochem Limited’s expansion of the Songor Salt project, aiming to boost production from 250,000 to 1.5 million metric tonnes. This would elevate Ghana to a top-25 global salt producer. Challenges include potential disruption to local artisanal miners and environmental concerns. Electrochem plans to create thousands of jobs and preserve community salt pans. IMANI recommends government regulation to manage resources, improve infrastructure, and ensure benefits for local communities while fostering industrial growth.



Read full article

Source: https://thebftonline.com/