Samuel Awuku assumes Vice presidency of African Lotteries Association

Samuel Awuku, the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) of Ghana

Samuel Awuku, the Director-General of Ghana's National Lottery Authority (NLA), has been elected as Vice President at the African Lotteries Association (ALA), during a General Meeting in Casablanca, Morocco, held on March 8, 2024.

This election marks the first time a Director-General from an English-speaking country has risen to the Vice Presidency of the ALA since its inception in December 1981.



The ALA General Meeting, attended by members from across the continent, convened to discuss the association's Activity Report and elect new leaders for its Executive Committee.



Dramane Coulibaly, Director-General for the Loterie Nationale de Cote d'Ivoire (LONACI) and Co-Opted Member of ALA to the World Lottery Association (WLA) as a Regional Representative, was re-elected as President of ALA for a four-year term.



In a change within the association's leadership, Mr. Omar Skali, Director-General of SOREC in Morocco, succeeded Mr. Younes El Meshrafi as General Secretary.



Meanwhile, Ghana's Samuel Awuku secured the Vice Presidency, signaling progress towards greater representation for English-speaking nations within the predominantly French-speaking ALA.



Currently, ALA comprises 16 member bodies from 15 African countries, with Ghana and Liberia as the sole English-speaking member countries.

Mr. Awuku's election reflects a significant vote of confidence from his peers, particularly as the election occurred in his absence.



Mr. Awuku's election is viewed as a significant milestone for the ALA, aiming to enhance the integration and representation of English-speaking countries within the association.



Despite his absence at the meeting due to the Working Visit of the President of Malta, H.E. Dr. George Vella to NLA, Mr. Awuku was well represented by Andrew Tuah, the Head of Operations of NLA, and Mr. Johnson Adu, the Bilingual Communications Officer.



The newly elected members of the ALA Executive Committee are set to be officially inaugurated at an Extraordinary General Assembly in the coming weeks.



This leadership transition is expected to inject fresh perspectives and renewed energy into the ALA's mission of promoting the interests of member bodies across Africa, fostering collaboration, and upholding ethical standards within the lottery industry.