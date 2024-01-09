Searching Cecilia Dapaah’s house was toward a comprehensive solution - OSP

Kissi Agyebeng is Special Prosecutor

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has explained that the decision to investigate the source of wealth of the former minister of sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah, was for the greater good of the country.

According to him, the case against the house helps of the former minister warranted the search into her source of wealth.



“From the OSP’s perspective, we are looking at what is the source of this money, and where is the money coming from. That this huge sum of money is sitting in a public officer’s house.



“On this matter, we approached the Attorney General and said we were interested in what was going on at the other end, and that we were following up on it. Incidentally, it was actually the court processes filed by the Attorney General in respect of the theft case that propelled the investigation. We became interested when we saw those court processes,” he was quoted by myjoyonline.com.



Kissi Agyebeng emphasized that if there are no interferences in his work, it would yield the favourable results expected.



“It [the Attorney General’s case] doesn’t hamper our work; it rather enhances our work because if you are tracing whether someone actually stole this amount of money and the other end is investigating the source of the money, we are all going toward a comprehensive solution to the matter,” he said.



In July 2023, two house helps of Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, were dragged before an Accra Circuit Court, for allegedly stealing monies and items running into millions of Ghana Cedis.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) run searches in her home to further ascertain the source of her wealth, after which they discovered several other items.



