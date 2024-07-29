Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

Sentuo Group to invest $980m in its oil refinery after acquiring full operational license

Sent Oil Executives of Sentuo Oil Refinery

Mon, 29 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Sentuo Group is investing $980 million in a two million metric ton per annum capacity at its oil refinery in Tema.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live