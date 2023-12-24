Shoppers throng Accra's Central Business District ahead of Christmas

File photo of Makola market

Source: GNA

Shoppers have thronged Accra’s most popular shopping centres, Makola, Okaishie and Kantamanto, all located in the central business district, with hours to Christmas eve.

Price fluctuations are observed as demand peaks during the final shopping hours, prompting shoppers to exercise caution, double-check prices, and engage in negotiations with traders who feel the pressure of the going down of the Sun – closing time.



Cash transactions take precedence during the bustling period, with many traders favouring the efficiency of cash over mobile money.



This preference, while expediting transactions, highlights the need for shoppers to be flexible and adapt to the evolving dynamics of the holiday rush. Security is visibly heightened as police officers from the Accra Regional Command are strategically deployed to the Kantamanto Market area.

Their presence aims at ensuring law and order, managing the crowd, and fostering a secure shopping environment.



Amidst the holiday cheer, the perennial concern of pickpockets lingers. Shoppers are reminded to stay vigilant and safeguard their belongings, even with the visible police presence, underscoring the importance of personal responsibility during the bustling shopping spree.



Transportation adds another layer of complexity, with taxis charging elevated fees and online car services proving elusive. Securing a ride becomes a time-consuming task, emphasising the need for shoppers to plan ahead and exercise patience amidst the traffic situation across the central business district.