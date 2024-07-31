Some 20 MSMEs receive tablets to boost digital cross-border trade

Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Trade and Industry

Source: GNA

Some 20 Ghanaian Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) have received tablets and training to boost their participation in cross-border trade, particularly through digital means.

This forms part of the Economic Community for West African States (ECOWAS) Cross-Border Cooperation Women in Development Network Project, aimed at empowering women businesses for enhanced cross-border trade in the region and beyond.



Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Trade and Industry in charge of International Trade, presented the tablets to the beneficiaries in Accra, on Monday, July 29.

The event also saw the women traders educated on trade finance and the use of the tablet.



