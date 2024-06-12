Business

Business
0

Special Economic Zones pivotal to Ghana’s economic trajectory – Mike Oquaye Jnr.

Mike OQUAYE E1718136889581 Mike Oquaye Jnr., CEO of the Ghana Free Zones Authority

Wed, 12 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA), has highlighted the pivotal role played by Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in the country’s economic trajectory.

