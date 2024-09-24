StarLife Assurance& eGotickets to secure the lives of event attendees

StarLife CEO Kakra Duffuor-Nyarko emphasized the company’s commitment to customer needs

StarLife Assurance has partnered with eGotickets to offer life insurance coverage for event attendees. This innovative collaboration provides financial protection against unexpected incidents occurring before, during, or after events.

Ticket buyers on tickets can opt for coverage, including total permanent disability or death.



StarLife CEO Kakra Duffuor-Nyarko emphasized the company’s commitment to customer needs, while eGotickets CEO George Mensah highlighted the partnership's focus on enhancing event security. The insurance is automatically activated upon ticket purchase.

StarLife is a leading life insurer in Ghana, and eGotickets is a pioneering ticketing platform operating across Africa.



