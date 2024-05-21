Stephen Ayesu Ntim sworn into office as NPA Board Chairman

Stephen Ayesu Ntim, Board Chairman for NPA

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Stephen Ayesu Ntim, the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), as the Board Chairman of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

The NPA is Ghana’s petroleum downstream regulator, and Mr. Ntim replaces Mr. Joe Addo-Yobo, who has served in the role since 2017.



Speculation about Mr. Ntim’s appointment had been circulating for a few weeks before it was officially confirmed.



On Tuesday, May 21, 2024, Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, confirmed the appointment via his Facebook page.



“Earlier today, 21st May 2024, I swore into office, newly appointed Board Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mr. Stephen Ayesu Ntim,” Dr. Prempeh wrote.

Dr. Prempeh emphasized the critical areas Mr. Ntim should focus on as he assumes his new role.



He urged the new chairman to prioritize "strengthening regulatory frameworks, enhancing operational efficiencies, and ensuring that the NPA operates with the highest standards of integrity and accountability."



Expressing confidence in Mr. Ntim’s leadership capabilities, Dr. Prempeh noted, “National Chairman of my beloved New Patriotic Party, Mr. Ntim, is not new to leadership and, therefore, I have no doubt that he has what it takes to steer the NPA to achieve its objectives for the benefit of all Ghanaians.”



Mr. Ntim’s appointment is seen as a strategic move to bolster the NPA’s effectiveness in regulating Ghana’s petroleum downstream sector. As the new Board Chairman, he is expected to bring his extensive leadership experience to bear, ensuring that the NPA fulfills its mandate to the highest standards.