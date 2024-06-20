Business

Stop China Mall and China Town from derailing efforts of local manufacturers – GUTA to govt

Dr Joseph Obeng67 Joseph Obeng, GUTA President

Thu, 20 Jun 2024 Source: TIG Post

The Ghana Union of Traders' Association (GUTA) is calling for a crackdown on foreign involvement in the retail sector, particularly highlighting the influx of Chinese traders who are saturating the market with subsidized goods.

GUTA President Joseph Obeng, speaking at a forum organized by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, expressed concern that foreign traders are squeezing out local businesses and contributing to the depreciation of the cedi by repatriating earnings in foreign currencies.

He emphasized the need for enforcement of laws reserving certain retail enterprises for Ghanaians to protect local traders and manufacturers.

