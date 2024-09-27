TICON Africa 2024 opens

Participants at TICON Africa 2024 after the opening ceremony

The 2024 TICON Africa Conference opened with a focus on advancing ICT solutions for Africa’s sustainable development.

Held in Mombasa, Kenya, and themed “Advancing ICT Solutions for Sustainable Development in Africa,” the event gathered ICT professionals to discuss digital infrastructure, AI, big data, cybersecurity, and the role of ICT in driving growth through AfCFTA.



Key speakers emphasized ICT's potential to enhance cross-border trade, financial inclusion, and entrepreneurship.

The conference also featured panel discussions on empowering women in ICT and expanding digital access across Africa, promoting collaboration for the continent’s digital future.



