TOTAL and GOIL post gains as GSE sees significant drop in value of shares traded

TOTAL and GOIL post gains as GSE sees significant drop in value of shares traded

Tue, 15 Oct 2024 Source: norvanreports.com

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Composite Index rose slightly to 4,347.47 points, with a year-to-date return of 38.89%. The GSE Financial Stock Index remained unchanged at 2,203.38 points, reflecting a 15.87% year-to-date gain.

Market capitalization increased by GH¢9.51 million to GH¢98.97 billion.

However, trading activity was subdued, with volume dropping by 78.62% to 58,603 shares and the value of traded shares falling to GH¢142,428.32.

TOTAL and GOIL saw gains, while MTN Ghana led trading with 39,814 shares valued at GH¢85,600.10. Other stocks like CAL, GOIL, SIC, and EGH saw lower activity.

Source: norvanreports.com