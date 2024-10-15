TOTAL and GOIL post gains as GSE sees significant drop in value of shares traded

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Composite Index rose slightly to 4,347.47 points, with a year-to-date return of 38.89%. The GSE Financial Stock Index remained unchanged at 2,203.38 points, reflecting a 15.87% year-to-date gain.

Market capitalization increased by GH¢9.51 million to GH¢98.97 billion.



However, trading activity was subdued, with volume dropping by 78.62% to 58,603 shares and the value of traded shares falling to GH¢142,428.32.

TOTAL and GOIL saw gains, while MTN Ghana led trading with 39,814 shares valued at GH¢85,600.10. Other stocks like CAL, GOIL, SIC, and EGH saw lower activity.



