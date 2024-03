Takoradi traders lament over low sales ahead of Easter

Takoradi Market Circle

Source: BBC

Traders in the Takoradi Central Business District (CBD) have lamented over the low patronage of their goods and services ahead of this year’s Easter celebration.

Some of the traders who spoke to the Ghana News Agency during a visit to the CBD said sales were not encouraging as the Christians prepared to celebrate Easter.



Madam Elizabeth Danso, a gift shop owner, told the GNA that business had not been as good as expected, especially for this year’s Easter season.



“Few people had placed orders of different kinds of gifts for loved ones, but we hope for a last-minute good turnout,” she said.



Mr Kojo Thompson, a vegetable seller, also shared similar sentiments and hoped for better sales during the festive season.

He said: “I came to the market as early as 0800 hours to arrange my vegetables but up until now sales is not encouraging at all.”



Madam Abigail Opare, a boutique shop owner, however, said business was quite normal, and urged customers and the public to be on guard when buying items, especially through online platforms.



“Certain individuals will use this festive season to scam people, so they should beware of online marketing fraudsters,” she advised.