Tanker drivers declare indefinite strike over poor conditions of service

Petrol tankers

Source: CNR

Members of the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union have declared an indefinite sit-down strike demanding improved conditions of service.

According to the drivers, an agreed-upon policy framework aimed at enhancing their salaries and other working conditions has been on the table of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) board since November 2023.



Despite several efforts to get it approved, the aggrieved drivers say the NPA board has refused to vote on it for it to be implemented.



The Vice president of the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union, Sunday Alabi, told Citi News that a petition was sent to the Presidency for the policy framework’s approval, which he said they are yet to get a response.

He indicated that until the framework is approved, they will continue to strike.



“We wrote a petition to the Presidency last week to have the framework approved but we have not heard anything yet and that is why we are embarking on the sit-down strike because the livelihood of our drivers is so bad.



“Just like the saying goes, ‘electricity no get leg, ebe copper wire wey dey carry am go,’ the petroleum downstream sector does not have leg, it is the tanker drivers that carry it and so we cannot be suffering and the rest will be enjoying and so long as they resist to approve the framework, we will not resume work.”