Telecel officially takes over Vodafone in Ghana

L-R: Patricia Obo-Nai, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Moh Damush and Nicolas Bourg

Telecel, a leading telecommunications brand in Africa, has officially launched in Ghana to provide innovative telecommunications solutions to connect and empower customers and communities across Ghana.

In February 2023, Telecel Group successfully completed the acquisition of 70% shares of Ghana Telecommunications Company Limited (GTCL) to become its majority shareholder. Within a year, the company has fully rebranded from Vodafone Ghana to Telecel Ghana.



The brand was first unveiled to employees at an event dubbed the Telecel day at the Accra International Conference Centre.



At a second ceremony held at the Labadi Beach Hotel, the Vice President, H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia unveiled the Telecel brand in the presence of a cross section of stakeholders including government and community representatives, media, industry leaders and customers. The event, dubbed Platinum Night was an exclusive high-level event which offered the opportunity to senior stakeholders to know the brand.



As the special guest of honour at the event, Dr. Bawumia underscored the importance of telecommunications in today’s economy. He said, “Telecommunication plays a pivotal role in shaping our modern society. It bridges distances, connects people, and empowers communities. In today’s fast-paced world, access to reliable and efficient communication is not just a luxury but a necessity for socioeconomic development. It is also critical to Ghana’s digitization agenda, and I am particularly pleased that Telecel Group has decided to invest in Ghana.



I believe it is testament to the conducive business environment created by deliberate and intentional policies by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo government.”

The final and big reveal was held at the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange amid exciting performances and solidarity messages from key stakeholders such as the Member of Parliament of Ayawaso West Wuogon, Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan.



Telecel’s vision is to lead Africa’s digital revolution, connecting communities with sustainable and locally developed innovative connectivity methods, and inspiring technological advancements that pave the way for a thriving, interconnected continent. In Ghana, Telecel is focusing on significantly expanding its network coverage, aiming for 2500 4G sites within three years and targeting 100% satellite-to-mobile connectivity to ensure nationwide access across Ghana.



Speaking at the brand unveil, the CEO of Telecel Group Moh Damush said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Telecel brand in Ghana, marking a significant milestone for Telecel and an opportunity to provide positive disruption, advancement, and innovation in Ghana. Telecel Group promises to put its heart and soul in the company, which is and will continue to be the flagship of Telecel in West Africa. As of today, Vodafone Ghana has become Telecel Ghana.



Whatever the brand is, the origin will stay Ghana Telecommunication Company.”



Telecel Ghana offers a wide range of telecommunications services, including mobile voice and data, broadband internet, mobile money, and value-added services. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Telecel Ghana is committed to empowering individuals, business, and communities with seamless and reliable connectivity to thrive in today’s digital world.

Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Telecel Ghana said “Our business has evolved from offering basic telecommunication services to pioneering digital solutions across Ghana. This evolution was powered by our belief in innovation, commitment to excellence, and the vision to create a connected and empowered Ghana. We look forward to an exciting journey.”



With the change in the brand name, the other two subsidiaries of the company have also changed to Telecel Cash and Telecel Foundation. All areas of operations have changed to Telecel, and customers will continue to enjoy the existing services on their 020 and 050 numbers



About Telecel



Telecel Group is an Africa-focused telecom company with a diverse approach in the telecom space driven by digitalization and innovation. It has successfully established itself as a key service provider for both mobile users and enterprises, focusing on selected areas of development to ensure significant future growth on the African continent. Telecel is also an anchor for supporting start-ups with its African Start-up Initiative Program (ASIP).