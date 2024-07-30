Teshie – Accra: Fishers expect bumper harvest ahead of end of Closed Season August 1

They have urged adherence to proper fishing methods to sustain this benefit

Source: 3news

Fishermen at Teshie Landing Beach are hopeful for a fruitful catch as the sea reopens on August 1, after the 2024 Closed Season, which ran from July 1 to July 31, allowing fish stocks to replenish.

They have urged adherence to proper fishing methods to sustain this benefit.



However, the fishermen, including Armaa Zimbabwe, the PRO for the Teshie Fishermen Association, expressed struggles during the closure, highlighting insufficient government support.

Zimbabwe also suggested reconsidering the timing of the closure, noting July is crucial for their Homowo festival and typically yields high fish harvests.



He emphasized that proper fishing practices will help maintain fish stocks.



Read full article