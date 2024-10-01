Business

The Macallan introduces a journey of flavour for Ghana’s Whisky Connoisseurs with Classic Cut

Macallan Introduces A Journey Of Flavour For Ghanas Whisky Connoisseurs With Classic Cut Ezgif.png The release continues The Macallan's tradition of creating exceptional whisky

Tue, 1 Oct 2024 Source: thebftonline.com

The Macallan has introduced its 2024 limited edition of the Classic Cut series, a higher-strength single malt whisky, the eighth in the annual collection.

Crafted by the Whisky Mastery Team, the 2024 edition features rich vanilla, tropical fruit, and lemon notes, with a full strength of 52.4% reduced to 40% when water is added. The whisky is matured in a blend of ex-Bourbon American oak and sherry-seasoned European oak casks.

The release continues The Macallan's tradition of creating exceptional whisky, following its 2023 edition launch in Lagos and its growing presence in Ghanaian tastemaker circles.

Read full article

Source: thebftonline.com