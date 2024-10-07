Business

The top 5 countries that fuel Africa's economic growth

Mon, 7 Oct 2024 Source: businessinsiderafrica

Africa’s abundant resources and growing population make it an attractive investment destination, with 11 of the world’s 20 fastest-growing economies predicted to be African in 2024.

However, GDP growth is uneven, with five countries—South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, and Ethiopia—contributing $1.4 trillion, or half of Africa’s total GDP.

South Africa leads due to its strong financial sector and mining industry, followed by Egypt, benefitting from Suez Canal revenues. Nigeria ranks third with its petroleum influence.

African nations are urged to invest in key growth sectors and address domestic policy issues to sustain economic growth.

