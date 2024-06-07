The untold story: How the iPhone blew up the wireless industry

The iPhone was to be the centerpiece of Apple's annual Macworld convention

The iPhone revolutionized the mobile phone industry by shifting power from carriers to manufacturers, developers, and consumers.

This 4.8-ounce device transformed the wireless industry, altering the dynamics of control and influence.



It empowered manufacturers to innovate, developers to create a vast ecosystem of apps, and consumers to have more choices and control over their mobile experiences.

The iPhone's impact on the industry is profound, reshaping how phones are made, sold, and used, and setting a new standard for what a mobile device can be.



