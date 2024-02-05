There are no ghost names on government's payroll – Controller and Accountant General

Mr Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem

Mr. Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, the Controller and Accountant General of Ghana, has announced a major triumph against the issue of ghost names on the national payroll.

This feat has been achieved through the implementation of a comprehensive digital solution that ensures the highest level of credibility in the payroll system.



The successful integration of the Government of Ghana (GOG) National Mechanised Payroll Database with the National Identification Authority (NIA) database, coupled with real-time biometric validation, has been key to this achievement.



This integration has enabled the Ghanaian government to identify and remove fraudulent or duplicate entries from the payroll system.



“There are no recent occurrences of ghost names on the government’s payroll,” Mr. Kwaning-Bosompem said during the 2024 Controller and Accountant General’s Department Annual Conference in Kumasi.

To further ensure the credibility of the payroll system, Kwaning-Bosompem has issued a stern warning to all public sector workers who are yet to acquire a Ghana Card.



He has stated that from March 2024, those without a Ghana Card will risk salary forfeiture. This move is aimed at ensuring that only legitimate workers are paid their salaries and that the government's resources are not misused.



Kwaning-Bosompem has expressed his satisfaction with the success of the digital solution in maintaining a credible payroll system.