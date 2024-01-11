There is no planned or scheduled 'dumsor' in Ghana - Energy Ministry

WAGPCo had threatened to cut supply to Ghana on January 2, 2024

Deputy Minister of Energy, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has confirmed that there are no planned or scheduled power outages expected to take place in the country.

This comes after Ghanaians have in the last few days been experiencing prolonged power outages across the country impacting commercial and residential use.



But the Deputy Energy Minister, Egyapa Mercer who was speaking in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM said the recent power outages were due to payment issues on the part of Ghana with West Africa Gas Pipeline Company (WAGPCo).



This however resulted in WAGPCo cutting gas supply to Ghana on Tuesday resulting in a load-shedding exercise carried out in some parts of the country.



Egyapa Mercer then confirmed that the situation has been addressed with payment issues with WAGPCo now resolved.



"We've dealt with it and WAGPCo is back. In fact, WAGPCo had threatened to cut supply on January 2, 2024, if payment was not made and we spoke to them to extend it to January 5, which they did,” he told Citi FM.

