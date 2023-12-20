These are the 10 best and worst cities for expats in 2023

Safety is also a major consideration for people living abroad

The consulting firm Mercer recently put out a ranking of the quality of life in cities across the globe. The firm ranked 241 cities on five continents. The survey looked at the cost of living versus quality of life, as well as the sustainability measures the cities were taking.

Seven of the 10 best countries were in Europe, two were in Oceania, and one was in North America. A couple of countries even had cities appear in the top 10 multiple times.



Safety is also a major consideration for people living abroad. Most nations that ranked the worst on Mercer's list were in Africa and the Middle East.



The US State Department warns Americans not to visit many of them, as they could be dangerous because of military conflict, crime, and civil unrest; it lists eight as a "Level four: do not travel" and the remaining two as "level three: reconsider travel" and "level two: exercise increased caution."



The ranking considered 19 American cities, which all made the top 100. The highest-ranked American cities were San Francisco in 37th place, New York City at 40, Boston at 41, and Honolulu at 42. Detroit was the lowest-ranked American city, in 76th place.



The 10 best cities for expats



10. Dsseldorf, Germany: Dusseldorf is a city located in Western Germany. Reddit users said they like the city for its luscious green spaces, its access to public transit — namely its train stations and international airport, and the local art, music, and food scene. However, a couple of people also complained about access to childcare. Business Insider USA

9. Sydney, Australia: Sydney was one of two cities in Oceania to make it into the top 10. It's the largest city in Australia, with just over 5 million residents. Sydney is best known for its beaches, and subsequently, its seafood. Even going to a local Costco in Sydney might leave you amazed. English is Australia's national language, so if you're fluent and don't want to learn a new language before moving, Sydney might be worth considering.



8. Vancouver, British Columbia: Vancouver, located in British Columbia, Canada, was the only North American city to make the top 10 list. The city has parks and gardens, eye-catching art installations, and a plethora of dining options between its local restaurants and markets.



7. Munich, Germany: In 2020, Vanessa Menchaca Wachtmeister wrote in Business Insider that she lives in Munich for about 1,500 a month — about $1,650 in US dollars. So, living in the city on a budget might be possible if you plan correctly.Munich is best known for being the host city of Oktoberfest, the world's biggest beer festival. The festival lasts just over two weeks every year during September and October. If you do decide to indulge or decide to move to the city, educate yourself on Bavaria's cultural norms to avoid any awkward situations.



6. Frankfurt, Germany: Frankfurt is a city in Western Germany with a population of over 750,000, according to Britannica. It sits next to the Main River.



5. Geneva, Switzerland: is a nation set in the eye-catching Alps mountain range. Geneva is located in the French part of the nation and is home to Lake Geneva, which you may want to consider visiting if you're a fan of paddle boarding. The city houses the headquarters to the United Nations and Red Cross.



4. Copenhagen, Denmark: Copenhagen ranked fourth and it might be a place to consider if you're looking to raise a family. In 2020, Forbes ranked Denmark as the sixth-best nation in the world to raise a family. Some parents also found that raising children was more affordable in Denmark compared to the US, and they were highly satisfied with Denmark's education system.

3. Auckland, New Zealand: If you don't mind spending 13 hours on a plane, you might want to give Auckland a try. Business Insider's Monica Humphries visited New Zealand earlier this year and loved Auckland for its restaurants, wine tasting, and landscapes.



2. Zurich: Business Insider's Joey Hadden visited Switzerland, which has appeared twice on this list, and wrote about her experience. One thing that stands out about the city is its colorful buildings and quiet cobblestone alleyways, in case you need a break from the hustle and bustle.



The 10 worst cities for expats



1. Vienna: The top-ranked city on the list was Vienna, Austria. The city was also ranked as the most livable city by the Economist Intelligence Unit in 2022 and 2023. Those who live in Vienna enjoy the affordable cost of living, the public transit, and the city's cleanliness.The 10 worst cities for ex-pats.



10. Brazzaville, Congo:, located in the Republic of the Congo, rounds out the bottom 10 worst cities for expats. According to the US Department of State, visitors should be vigilant of violent crime, including armed robbery and assault.The Department of State recommends that anyone visiting the nation be cautious when walking or driving at night, keeping your documents secure and avoiding getting involved in any demonstrations.



9. Tripoli, Libya: In 2011, the Libyan government collapsed after a political uprising led to its former president, Moammar Gadhafi being overthrown and killed. The city is also a popular spot for refugees trying to get to Europe.The Department of State says that those who visit Libya are at risk of becoming victims of kidnapping for ransom. Civil unrest, terrorism and other violent crimes are also a concern. The DOS recommends Americans not travel to Libya.

8. Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso: Those who visit Burkina Faso are at risk of crime, terrorism and kidnapping. In 2019, an attack on a Canadian-Owned gold mine in Burkina Faso left 39 people dead, AP reported. Later that same month, 32 Islamic extremists were reportedly killed after the nation's army discovered women being kept as sex slaves.The DOS says that it is not able to assist any Americans who travel to Burkina Faso. Therefore, it recommends Americans not travel to the country.



7. Damascus, Syria: Earlier this year, 53 people riding around Syria on motorcycles looking for desert truffles were killed by an apparent attack by the Islamic State, the nation's state news agency SANA reported."No part of Syria is safe," according to the US State Department, which warns that those who visit Syria are at risk of kidnapping, arrest, injury or death. The Department also warns that the US government is unable to help any Americans who run into trouble while in Syria.



6. N'Djamena, Chad: As of 2018, Chad was one of the poorest countries in the world. In 2020, 98 Chadian soldiers were killed in an apparent attack by jihadist group Boko Haram, according to the US Department of State. The department says that you should reconsider travel to Chad due to terrorism, crime, civil unrest, and kidnapping. Areas bordering Sudan and South Sudan could also be dangerous.



5. Port-Au-Prince, Haiti: Port-Au-Prince is the only city in the Western Hemisphere to make the bottom 10 worst cities for expats. The nation is still recovering from a 7.0 magnitude earthquake that occurred in 2010. In 2021, Haiti was hit with another earthquake in 2021, which left 2,000 Haitians dead, Reuters reports. Poverty, gang activity, and crime, especially kidnapping, are widespread, according to the US State Department. In 2023, a Florida couple and an American nurse and her son were both the victims of kidnapping in Haiti.



4. Sanaa, Yemen Arab Republic: Yemen is in the midst of a civil war, making the nation dangerous for visitors. The US State Department says the war has ravaged access to housing, medical attention, education, water and electricity. The US Embassy in Sanaa ceased operations in 2015 and the government is unable to help Americans in cases of emergency.



3. Bangui, Central African Republic: The US State Department warns that those who visit could become victims of violent crimes including assault, armed robbery, and murder. Civil unrest surrounding elections is also not uncommon.

2. Baghdad: Post 9/11 conflict between the US and Iraq has been incredibly deadly, with over 500,000 lives lost as of 2022. Threats of terrorism from groups like ISIS are rampant and the conflict has majorly damaged Iraqi infrastructure.



1. Khartoum, Sudan: The city that ranked as having the worst quality of life for expats was Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, which has seen ongoing conflict in the nation. In April, many Americans in Sudan began hiring private security companies to flee the country after the US announced there would be no military-led evacuation.