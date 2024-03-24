Third Blue Economy Conference set to navigate maritime development in Africa

Dar es Salaam Maritime Institute is collaborating with Regional Maritime University for the event

The third edition of the Blue Economy Conference (BEC2024) is slated to take place from July 4 to July 5 at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre in Tanzania.

Organized by the Dar es Salaam Maritime Institute (DMI) in collaboration with the Regional Maritime University (RMU), the conference will center on the theme, “Navigating the Future: Integrating Maritime Safety and Security, Climate Change Actions, and Technological Advancements for Blue Economy.”



A statement released by the University highlighted that BEC2024 aims to convene international stakeholders to champion the blue economy's role in driving development across the continent.



The blue economy, with an estimated annual turnover of around US$3.6 billion, encompasses employment, ocean ecosystem services, and cultural contributions. Fisheries and aquaculture alone contribute approximately US$100 billion annually and sustain about 260 million jobs worldwide, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA).



Given the immense potential of the blue economy, Africa is eager to harness the benefits for socioeconomic advancement through this conference.

The event seeks to establish a platform for capacity building and networking among stakeholders, aligning with maritime safety and security, climate change initiatives, and technological advancements outlined in relevant Sustainable Development Goals.



Key discussion areas will include sustainable utilization of blue economy resources, maritime safety challenges, business models, gender inclusion, climate action policies, and environmental protection. Moreover, topics such as Artificial Intelligence in maritime practices, renewable energy solutions, and logistics will also be covered.



Keynote speakers for the conference include Mr. David Mwakiposa Kihenzile, Deputy Minister for Transport, Tanzania, alongside esteemed experts in the maritime sector such as Dr. Paul Ikongshul Adalikwu, Dr. Kofi Mbia, Madam Nancy Karigithu, Mr. Pa Ousman Jarju, and Paul Sobba Massaquoi.



The collaboration between DMI and RMU, facilitated by a Memorandum of Understanding signed in February, underscores their commitment to advancing maritime education and training. Dr. Jethro W. Brooks Jr, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of RMU, expressed optimism about the conference's potential to drive African maritime transformation.