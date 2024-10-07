Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

Top 5 richest Africans in Q4 2024

Rich Africa.png Top 5 richest Africans in Q4 2024

Mon, 7 Oct 2024 Source: businessinsiderafrica

In Q4 2024, Africa's business landscape experienced notable shifts, reflected in the fortunes of its wealthiest individuals.

According to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, Johann Rupert of South Africa leads with a net worth of $13.9 billion, up from $10.3 billion at the year's start.

Nigeria's Aliko Dangote follows at $12.7 billion, down from $20 billion due to Nigeria's economic instability.

Other billionaires, including Nicky Oppenheimer, Nassef Sawiris, and Natie Kirsh, have seen positive growths, with net worths of $11.4 billion, $9.54 billion, and $9.22 billion, respectively.

Read full article

Source: businessinsiderafrica