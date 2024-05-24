Trade Minister opens third Made-In-Ghana Bazaar in Accra

KT Hammond inspecting products at the Made-In-Ghana Bazaar

Source: GNA

The third Made-In-Ghana Bazaar was inaugurated in Accra by Trade Minister Kobina Tahir Hammond, urging the public to support locally made products.

The three-day event, themed "Promoting Made-In-Ghana Goods and Services for Economic Prosperity," is organized by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Trade, along with other industry bodies.



The Bazaar aims to enhance Ghanaian products' international presence, featuring over 150 exhibitors.

Hammond highlighted the government’s industrial initiatives, including the One District One Factory (1D1F) program, which has 321 projects employing over 169,000 people.



The event underscores Ghana’s progress in industrialization and export diversification.



