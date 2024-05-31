Trade Report: Ghana’s first quarter of 2024 total trade value is GH ₵107.6 billion

Ghana Statistical Service (GSS)

Source: GNA

A Ghana Statistical Service report has revealed that Ghana's total international trade value for Q1 2024 was GH₵107 billion, with GH₵59.5 billion in exports and GH₵48.1 billion in imports.

In dollar terms, trade totaled $8.8 billion. Asian countries became Ghana’s leading trading partners. The trade surplus for Q1 2024 was GH₵11.5 billion, more than double the previous year.

Export prices increased by 20.4%, while import prices rose by 11.5%. The export value of cocoa products declined to $592.2 million. The 2023 trade surplus was GH₵5.3 billion, with gold as the main export. China emerged as Ghana’s largest import partner.



