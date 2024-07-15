Business

Traders, manufacturers call for stabilisation of cedi, removal of excise tax

Cedi Stabilize A man holding cedi notes

Mon, 15 Jul 2024 Source: GNA

Traders and manufacturers in Ghana are urging the government to stabilize the Cedi and remove a 5% excise tax on locally manufactured products to ease business costs.

At the Finance Ministry’s Mid-Year Budget Review forum, GUTA President Dr. Joseph Obeng highlighted that Ghana’s trade surplus hasn't strengthened the Cedi due to export proceeds not returning to the country.

Industry leaders like Ebo Botchwey and Emmanuel Cherry called for the elimination of the excise tax and timely government payments.

Deputy Finance Minister Dr. Stephen Amoah assured no new taxes and a focus on preventing reckless spending, promoting PPP investments in housing and roads.

