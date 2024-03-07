Tullow Oil reports $110 million loss for 2023 fiscal year

Tullow released its full-year results on March 6, 2024

Tullow Oil, which is based in London and operates in oil exploration, has reported a loss of $110 million for the fiscal year 2023.

The company released its full-year results on March 6, 2024.



According to Graphic Online, This loss is due to an impairment related to the Tweneboa, Enyenra, and Ntomme (TEN) development, where fields are experiencing a decline in productivity.



The loss is a considerable contrast from the $49 million profit recorded in 2022. However, the company's revenue for 2023 remained significant at $1.6 billion compared to $1.7 billion in the previous year.



Rahul Dhir, the Chief Executive Officer of Tullow Oil, has characterized 2023 as a year marked by significant achievements. These achievements include the initiation of the Jubilee South East project, which contributed to material production growth from the core operated field.



Mr. Dhir has highlighted the establishment of a new revenue stream through the sale of associated gas in Ghana and the growth of reserves in Gabon through license extensions. He has emphasized the company's ability to generate free cash flow ahead of expectations despite challenges such as lower oil prices.

Additionally, Tullow Oil secured a $400 million debt facility agreement with Glencore, demonstrating its access to long-term capital. Dhir has reaffirmed the company's commitment to operational excellence, capital efficiency, and strategic investments to drive growth. He has expressed confidence in Tullow's ability to create substantial value for investors, host nations, and stakeholders.



Tullow Oil has highlighted significant developments in Ghana, especially the Jubilee South East project's production milestone in July 2023.



This event marked a notable increase in field production, with average daily rates surging by 30% in the second half of the year compared to the first half.



In 2023, gross oil production from the Jubilee field averaged 83.4 thousand barrels of oil per day (32.5 thousand barrels of oil per day net). Tullow Oil anticipates the commencement of five new Jubilee wells in 2024, comprising three producers and two water injectors, further enhancing production capabilities.