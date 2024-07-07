Tullow announces leadership changes in Ghana

Tullow Ghana Limited (“TGL”) has announced key changes to its leadership team.

After four years as Managing Director in Ghana, Wissam Al-Monthiry, will be leaving the company at the end of July 2024, to pursue a new career opportunity.



Wissam has been instrumental in leading the organizational transformation of the Ghana business and the delivery of key projects such as the Jubilee South-East project – which have been fundamental to Tullow’s success over the last four years.



Jean-Medard Madama, currently the Director for Tullow Plc’s Non-Operated portfolio and Exploration Business unit, takes over in an interim capacity in Ghana from July 1 until a permanent replacement is announced.



Jean-Medard is an experienced business leader with extensive technical expertise gained over three decades in the oil and gas sector in various operational and leadership positions across Africa, Europe, and North America. As a former Country Manager for Tullow’s Gabon business, Jean-Medard has a deep understanding of Tullow’s business and future strategy, and his experience will be invaluable for the proposed optimisation plans for the TEN field and further growth opportunities in the Jubilee field.



Rahul Dhir, Chief Executive Officer of Tullow Oil Plc, commented today:

“Wissam has been instrumental in the operational turnaround we have achieved in Ghana and the progressive localisation success stories we have recorded so far. Due to his deep technical knowledge and extensive business leadership experience, Wissam has made substantial impact during his time at Tullow, and we are of course sad to see him leave. We wish him well and remain grateful for his significant contributions to Tullow.”



Wissam Al-Monthiry, Managing Director of Tullow Ghana said:



“Over the last four years, we have chalked several successes, working with all our stakeholders to achieve the operational turnaround in the Ghana business. Whatever success I achieved during my time is attributable to the hardworking colleagues I worked with. I would like to thank the Tullow Ghana team for all their support and assistance and wish them all the best for the future.”



Jean-Medard Madama, Interim Managing Director of Tullow Ghana, commented:



“I am looking forward to building on the strong foundations established by Wissam and the team in Ghana to ensure that Tullow continues to play a key role in Ghana’s oil and gas industry.”