Two fish landing sites to be completed by December 2024 – Fisheries Minister

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mrs. Mavis Hawa Koomson, has urged local authorities to collaborate for the timely completion of two new fish landing sites.

The sites, to be constructed in Abuesi, Ahwiam, Apam, and Kpando Torkor, aim to improve the fishing sector and are funded by a grant from the Korean government.



Mrs. Koomson emphasized the need for cooperation between Regional Coordinating Councils, Chief Executives, and traditional authorities for project success.

She highlighted the sites' importance in addressing sector challenges like unsanitary conditions and beach erosion.



The project is part of longstanding Ghana-Korea bilateral cooperation, reflecting the sector's significance to Ghana's economy.



